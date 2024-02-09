NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading 2.6% Higher

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 3,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

