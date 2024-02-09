Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.
Neste Oyj Trading Down 4.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.
About Neste Oyj
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.
