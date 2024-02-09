NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.18

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 312550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
NET Power Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Articles
