NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.18

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 312550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

NET Power Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About NET Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth $260,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

