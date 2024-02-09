NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 136,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $285,989. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 207,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 152,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after buying an additional 122,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

