Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $134.33. 17,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,712. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $131,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

