New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 3.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 680,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,938,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $820.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

