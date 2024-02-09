New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.20. 7,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

