NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,999,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

