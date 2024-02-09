NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading 1.7% Higher

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 80,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 29,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

NextSource Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.18.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

