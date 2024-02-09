Niza Global Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.96 Million (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Niza Global has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $493,648.24 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Niza Global

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01887749 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,608,564.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

