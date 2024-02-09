Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.74

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.74 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 188.23 ($2.36). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 15,570 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £169.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,882.35%.

In related news, insider Thomas Willcocks sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.09), for a total value of £53,381.55 ($66,919.33). Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

