Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 10,173,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,753,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 561,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.