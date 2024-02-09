Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 21,896 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,359,000 after buying an additional 3,377,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 115.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.21. 5,293,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,270. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $543.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

