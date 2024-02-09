Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Holdings Lifted by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 88,386 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

