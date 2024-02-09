nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.52-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.