nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.1 million-$873.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.4 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $64.29 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

