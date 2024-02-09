NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up approximately 0.9% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NVR were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVR traded down $38.70 on Friday, hitting $7,447.99. 17,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6,967.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,377.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,000.90 and a 1 year high of $7,497.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $789,916,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total transaction of $3,696,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $68,872,212. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.