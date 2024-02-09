OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.06 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $92.03 million and $13.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00082213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00021202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

