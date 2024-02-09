Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $232-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.37 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.400 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 964,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 698.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 238,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

