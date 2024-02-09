Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock Price Up 3.3%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

