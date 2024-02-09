Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 277752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
