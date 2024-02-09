OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,978. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

