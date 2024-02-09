Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.47

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and traded as high as $76.64. Onex shares last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 866 shares traded.
Onex Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter.
Onex Cuts Dividend
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.