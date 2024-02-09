Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.47

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and traded as high as $76.64. Onex shares last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 866 shares traded.

Onex Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

About Onex

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.10%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

