Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $180.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of ONTO traded up $14.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.05. The stock had a trading volume of 612,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.11. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

