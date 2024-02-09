Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

ORC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. 977,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $431.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.81. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

