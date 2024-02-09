O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 41.050-41.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 42.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY24 guidance to $41.05-$41.55 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,025.82. 553,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $980.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.95. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

