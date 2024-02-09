O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 41.050-41.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 42.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY24 guidance to $41.05-$41.55 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.82. The company had a trading volume of 553,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $980.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $953.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

