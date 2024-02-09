Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Critical Comparison

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and Orient Overseas (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.80 $1.97 billion N/A N/A Orient Overseas (International) $19.82 billion 0.45 $9.97 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BAE Systems.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $8.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BAE Systems and Orient Overseas (International), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 1 1 3 0 2.40 Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

BAE Systems presently has a consensus price target of $475.00, suggesting a potential upside of 671.86%. Given BAE Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than Orient Overseas (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Orient Overseas (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BAE Systems beats Orient Overseas (International) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

