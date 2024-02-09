Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 563 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 557 ($6.98). 183,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 241,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($6.97).

Pacific Horizon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £505.42 million, a PE ratio of -2,228.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 539.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 545.32.

Pacific Horizon Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

