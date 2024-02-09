Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($71.15) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($70.80). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($71.15), with a volume of 388,508 shares trading hands.

Paddy Power Betfair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,676 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,676. The stock has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

