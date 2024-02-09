Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder Sells $21,371.00 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,937.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paltalk Stock Performance

Paltalk stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 80,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,249. Paltalk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Paltalk

About Paltalk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paltalk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

