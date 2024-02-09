Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.
Pandora A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98.
About Pandora A/S
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pandora A/S
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.