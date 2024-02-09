Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

