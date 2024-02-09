Pax Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $353.09 million and $3.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

