Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Beatrice Ordonez Sells 3,142 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $15,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,123,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Beatrice Ordonez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Beatrice Ordonez sold 400 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 1,833,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,721. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 253,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 119.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,648,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,155 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
