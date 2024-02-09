Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Beatrice Ordonez Sells 3,142 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $15,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,123,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beatrice Ordonez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Beatrice Ordonez sold 400 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 1,833,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,721. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 253,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 119.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,648,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,155 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

