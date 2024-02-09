Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

PAG stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.23. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

