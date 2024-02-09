Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.
Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 122,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,710. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.
Featured Stories
