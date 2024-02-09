Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perion Network updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Perion Network Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.