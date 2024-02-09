Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Shares Up 10.9%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 2,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

