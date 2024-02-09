Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.54 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.41 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.54 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,235,497 shares changing hands.

Petro Matad Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £37.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.53.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

