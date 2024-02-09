Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Trading Down 1.5%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.46. 93,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 124,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

