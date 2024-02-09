Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $27.57 during trading on Friday. 20,193,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,117,414. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.