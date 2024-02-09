PhenixFIN (PFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 9th.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 133.71% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect PhenixFIN to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PhenixFIN Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFX remained flat at $45.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
