Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.3% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.22. 1,543,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average of $231.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

