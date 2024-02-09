Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Up 3.4%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.21. 36,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 62,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

