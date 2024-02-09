PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

