Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,427. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.78%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

