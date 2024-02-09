Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 6,267,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

