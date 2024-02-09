Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $458.31

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.31 ($5.75) and traded as high as GBX 465 ($5.83). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 456 ($5.72), with a volume of 137,876 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEC
Playtech Trading Down 0.1 %
Playtech Company Profile
Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.