Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $458.31

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.31 ($5.75) and traded as high as GBX 465 ($5.83). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 456 ($5.72), with a volume of 137,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 437.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

