PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.51 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $13.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.