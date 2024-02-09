PotlatchDeltic Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 204.5%.

PCH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 505,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,858. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.16.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

